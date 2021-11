A small boy has been shot and killed in a condo building in Southeast D.C.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Chester Street SE. A witness says a man ran out of a building, saying, "My baby has been shot!"

Police are expected to give an update shortly.

Authorities initially said the victim was 2 years old but later gave conflicting information on the child's age. His age is not clear at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with NBC Washington for updates.