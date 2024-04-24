Father and daughter shot along DC's North Capitol Street

A man and his young daughter were shot late Tuesday in Northeast D.C., police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4800 block of North Capitol St. NE at about 11:30 p.m., D.C. police said. The shooting occurred in the Fort Totten neighborhood.

The child is about 4 years old, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police do not believe this was a random crime. They are searching for the suspect.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.