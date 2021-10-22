A fatal crash shut down the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the CIA headquarters in Virginia early Friday, police said.

One car crashed near Turkey Run, U.S. Park Police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Park Police responded to southbound lanes about 5:15 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. They were the only person in the car, police said.

Drivers should expect significant delays due to closures.

The George Washington Parkway's southbound lanes are closed between the Beltway and Virginia Route 123/Chain Bridge Road, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Capital Beltway ramps to the southbound GW Parkway and Turkey Run are closed, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.