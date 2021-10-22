crash

Fatal Crash Shuts Down George Washington Parkway in McLean: Police

The George Washington Parkway's southbound lanes are closed between the Beltway and Virginia Route 123/Chain Bridge Road, officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

A fatal crash shut down the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the CIA headquarters in Virginia early Friday, police said.

One car crashed near Turkey Run, U.S. Park Police said.

Park Police responded to southbound lanes about 5:15 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. They were the only person in the car, police said.

Drivers should expect significant delays due to closures.

The George Washington Parkway's southbound lanes are closed between the Beltway and Virginia Route 123/Chain Bridge Road, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said.

Capital Beltway ramps to the southbound GW Parkway and Turkey Run are closed, police said.

