‘Senseless': Family Speaks After Fatal DC Shooting of 20-Year-Old Woman

The family of a 20-year-old woman shot and killed Saturday in D.C. is heartbroken, they said in an interview Tuesday.

Kendall Brown was killed in an apartment on Nelson Place SE. A 22-year-old man was charged in her murder. Attorneys say the suspect is a friend of someone Brown had just started dating.

“I feel what you did was unforgivable, and it was pure monstrous, and evil,” LaWaughn Brown, the victim’s mother, said she would say to the suspect, Amard Jefferson.

Kendall Brown, shown grinning in recent graduation photos, was shot Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE. Officers arrived at about 4:30 p.m. Medics took the young woman to a hospital, where she died.

Jefferson, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested the next day by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Kendall Brown was involved in argument over missing clothes, her mother said. Jefferson allegedly got involved.

“It’s senseless. It does not make sense to me,” the victim’s mother said.

Jefferson used a ghost gun in the killing, prosecutors say.

Police Chief Robert Contee says that illegal gun ownership is part of the problem, News4's Paul Wagner reports.

Kendall Brown was one of three people killed in separate shootings this past weekend in D.C.

The gun violence must stop, Kendall Brown’s grandmother said.

“We want the illegal firearms off the street, but the police need help in doing so,” she said.