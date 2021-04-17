Family Searching for Mom Who Went Missing on Her Birthday in DC

A family is pleading for help to find a mother who disappeared last week in Washington, D.C., on her birthday.

Kim Williams, 53, was last seen on the unit block of Galveston Place SW on Friday, April 9 about 7 p.m., according to D.C. police. She lives in New York but was visiting family and friends in D.C.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#MissingPerson 53-year-old Kim Williams , who was last seen in the Unit block of Galveston Place, SW, on Friday, April 09, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/TKtyNksE81 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 13, 2021

Family members say she was staying with a friend. Williams’ daughter told News4 she last heard from her mom around 9 a.m. Friday morning, via a text.

“[She] said she was going to end up riding out to Virginia with that friend and she’d be home by 2. I haven’t talked or seen her since,” she said.

Williams’ missed a birthday dinner that was planned that night and her phone is going straight to voicemail, family members say.

She was reported missing to police on Monday. She's described as a Black female, feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and black leather Steve Madden shoes with white soles, D.C. police say.

On Saturday, family members passed out flyers near the H Street area where Williams grew up.

“Please let my sister come home. This is not like her. My sister is a fighter. She is strong,” her sister said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. Tips can be left anonymously.