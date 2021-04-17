Family Searching for Mom Who Went Missing on Her Birthday in DC

A family is pleading for help to find a mother who disappeared last week in Washington, D.C., on her birthday.
Kim Williams, 53, was last seen on the unit block of Galveston Place SW on Friday, April 9 about 7 p.m., according to D.C. police. She lives in New York but was visiting family and friends in D.C.
Family members say she was staying with a friend. Williams’ daughter told News4 she last heard from her mom around 9 a.m. Friday morning, via a text.
“[She] said she was going to end up riding out to Virginia with that friend and she’d be home by 2. I haven’t talked or seen her since,” she said.
Williams’ missed a birthday dinner that was planned that night and her phone is going straight to voicemail, family members say.
She was reported missing to police on Monday. She's described as a Black female, feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and black leather Steve Madden shoes with white soles, D.C. police say.
On Saturday, family members passed out flyers near the H Street area where Williams grew up.
“Please let my sister come home. This is not like her. My sister is a fighter. She is strong,” her sister said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411. Tips can be left anonymously.