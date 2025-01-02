Potomac River

Family recovering after rescue from car that plunged into Potomac River

All four people survived and were taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family of four is in the hospital recovering after their car crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night.

The car was passing through Rock Creek Park in Northwest D.C. just after 6 p.m. on New Year's Day, when it crashed into the water near 2800 Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Firefighters with D.C. Fire and EMS used a boat to rescue the two adults and two children, who were stuck in the submerged car.

All four people survived and were taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

This article tagged under:

Potomac RiverWashington DCRock Creek Park
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us