Family recovering after rescue from car that plunged into Potomac River

A family of four is in the hospital recovering after their car crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night.

The car was passing through Rock Creek Park in Northwest D.C. just after 6 p.m. on New Year's Day, when it crashed into the water near 2800 Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW.

Firefighters with D.C. Fire and EMS used a boat to rescue the two adults and two children, who were stuck in the submerged car.

All four people survived and were taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.