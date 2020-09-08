Family of 18-Year-Old Killed by DC Police to Speak

The family of Deon Kay, the 18-year-old who was fatally shot by D.C police less than a week ago, is expected to address the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday. You'll be able to watch live here.

Kay’s family was set to speak where he was killed by an officer on Wednesday, Sept. 2, seven seconds after the officer ran out of a car, his body camera footage shows.

He appears to have had a gun in his hand as the officer confronted him.

Chief of Police Peter Newsham said officers saw a live-streamed video on social media of Kay and others holding guns in a car. They tracked the car and the young people inside got out and ran, he said.

Kay got out with a gun in his hand, police said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Deon Kay Thursday as required by new police reform laws. News4's Mark Segraves has the story.

An officer ran of a car and shouted “Don’t move,” the body camera footage shows. Within moments, the officer opened fire.

Civil rights groups have said the Metropolitan Police Department tactic of having officers jump out of cars and chase people leads to deadly shootings.

Newsham defended officers’ actions, saying they were trying to get guns off streets.

Kay’s neighbors said last week that he was a good kid who had just turned 18. He lived less than a half-mile from where he was killed near an apartment complex on Orange Street SE.

News4's Derrick Ward reports some are worried about finger pointing instead of real solutions after a fatal police shooting in Southeast D.C.