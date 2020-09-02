DC Officer Shoots, Kills Man in Southeast: Police

A police officer fatally shot a man in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Orange Street SE.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers came to the area for a report of guns in a vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, people in the vehicle started running away, Newsham said.

A man was shot during the incident and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Newsham said.

"We believe the subject had a gun at the time," Newsham said.

Newsham did not further specify why exactly an officer fired and said it was still under investigation.

Police found two weapons at the scene, Newsham said.

As Newsham held his news conference, a woman said that the victim was 17 years old and unarmed.

"Unacceptable," the woman yelled as Newsham wrapped up the news conference.

Council Member Trayon White said the victim's mother told him her son was "a kid" and that he lived about two blocks away from where the shooting happened.

News4's Jackie Bensen is headed to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.