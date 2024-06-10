Family looks for answers after shooting in Brightwood

A local family is looking for answers after a deadly shooting ust after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the Brightwood neighborhood.

The 28-year-old Omer Kaan Demir’s father works for the Turkish embassy, and while the search for the shooter continues, his family is demanding justice.

“He was an amazing soul, the nicest guy you could probably meet, and he had a huge life ahead,” said his brother, Eren Demir. “Crazy. I just have no words for it.”

Loved ones say Omer Kaan Demir was dropping off his girlfriend on Underwood Street NW near Piney Branch Road when he was gunned down.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“His girlfriend called me on facetime through Instagram, and all I saw was her crying and police sirens and then one of the officers were next to her as well, and my initial response was I thought it was a car crash, because I never thought he would get shot.” Eren said, “The officer was like, ‘he’s been shot multiple times, the condition doesn't look good, they’re trying to like resuscitate him.’”

Eren said he rushed to the scene, but by the time he arrived, it was too late. His older brother, best friend and business partner was gone and his family shattered.

“No words can describe what they’re feeling,” Eren said. “I still can’t wrap my head around what happened because he was like the nicest guy to anyone.”

Nearly 24 hours after the shooting, there has been no word from investigators on a possible motive or suspect description, but family members think it may have been a robbery.

“I don’t think it’s random,” Eren said.

Eren had a message for the person who pulled the trigger:

“I hope he rots in prison and faces the harshest punishment possible because you took a beautiful soul in my brother.”

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police Department.