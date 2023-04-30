Family Awaits Return of DC Mother Missing for More Than 3 Weeks

The family of a missing D.C. mother still hopes and prays for her return after she disappeared more than three weeks ago.

Danielle Moss, 32, was last seen at a family gathering on April 8, the day before Easter Sunday. Loved ones haven’t heard from her since.

She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs and has a red heart tattooed on her chest.

They say what’s so troubling is that Moss is a loving mother who would never abandon her 4-year-old son, Akari.

Andre Hudson, Akari’s father, said he and Moss have a good co-parenting relationship. The weekend she went missing, he was on vacation with their son. Though he would send Moss pictures, there was no response.

Hudson said it was strange not to hear from her within two to three days, and that's how he knew something was wrong.

“She has family, friends–I mean everybody loves her. So I mean, it’s devastating," he said.

When Moss didn’t show up to a family gathering on Easter, concerns grew even more. On April 11, her family reported her missing to the police.

“We’ve just been waiting ever since,” Hudson said.

He added that the biggest gut punch was having to celebrate their son’s birthday without her.

“His birthday party was yesterday. She would never miss that,” he said. “He’ll ask [about her], but you know, it’s just something that I just haven’t had the courage to talk to him about yet. It’s difficult.”

Hudson said the family continues to stay in contact with the detectives searching for Moss, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough in the case yet.

News4 was unable to reach the Metropolitan Police Department for an update on the investigation, but the department did speak to Dateline NBC. When asked about whether foul-play was suspected, a police spokesperson told Dateline: “I don’t think, right now, we’re at a point where we can eliminate any particular action.”

If you have information, you can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or send a tip by texting 50411.Hudson said if he could, he would tell Moss: “I love you. I miss you. Your family loves you. Your family misses you. We all want you home. We all want you safe. Just trying to stay positive as best as we can.”