Falls Church Student Charged in 2 Sexual Assaults

A student in Falls Church, Virginia, is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in the span of a few weeks.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault and rape following a two-month investigation, according to the City of Falls Church Police Department. Police did not name the suspect.

Police and school officials said the student sexually assaulted a female student on the grounds of the Falls Church City Public Schools' Secondary Campus outside of school hours in March.

Detectives investigating the case then found that the suspect had sexually assaulted another female student about a month earlier off campus and outside of school hours, police said.

Superintendent Peter Noonan said in a letter to parents that the suspect was expelled and hasn't been allowed on campus since school officials got word of the incident that happened on the Secondary Campus.

“This is a terrible situation, and now is the time to wrap services and support around the victims, their families, and our community. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot comment; however, the safety and security of our schools is the top priority," Noonan said.

Police are asking any students who are victims of a crime to call 703-241-5050.