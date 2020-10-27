Fairfax County to Extend Early Voting Hours on Thursday, Friday

Fairfax County early voting centers will be open two extra hours this Thursday and Friday to accommodate more people in response to long lines at the polls.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs said 13 early voting sites will open at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. The hours at the Fairfax County Government Center remain unchanged, and voting remains from 8 a.m. to 7 pm. on weekdays at that location.

The following are the 13 locations with extended hours:

Last week, the Fairfax County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called on officials to make changes as residents continued to stand in early voting lines for hours.

"Since early voting began in mid-September, Fairfax County residents have stood in lines of four hours and longer to vote," the NAACP chapter said in a release. "We were told that once satellite locations opened in October, the lines would become manageable. However, this is not the case, and now we have many lines averaging four hours all over the county."

Chopper4 flew over the Fairfax County Government Center and captured the long line of people waiting to cast their vote on the first day of early voting in Virginia. ⁠ News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reported that the wait at the Fairfax County Government Center was at least three hours long. ⁠

In a statement to News4, Fairfax County Director of Elections Gary Scott said the county was working to improve the speed of voting while still maintaining safety during the pandemic.