Baltimore

Explosion at Coal Terminal Shakes Baltimore

Social media lit up with Baltimore-area residents reporting hearing a loud blast

By Associated Press

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

An explosion at a CSX facility in Baltimore created a loud boom Thursday, but officials said no injuries were reported.

Coal was moving through tunnels near Benhill Avenue when the explosion happened, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said. No contractors were in either of the two tunnels that the coal moved through, Adams said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild confirmed in an email that an explosion took place at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal, but did not elaborate. She said the cause was still under investigation, that all employees were accounted for and there were no injuries.

Local

The News4 Rundown 19 hours ago

Good Riddance to 2021, Unearthing a Time Capsule: The News4 Rundown

year in review 2 hours ago

Take a Look Back at the DC Area's Most-Watched Videos of 2021

There was no fire but fire crews were on the scene as a precaution "to make sure there aren’t any collapse hazards,” she said.

Social media lit up with Baltimore-area residents reporting hearing a loud blast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BaltimoreCSXbaltimore explosion
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us