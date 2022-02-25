‘Exemplary Person': Man Killed in Alexandria Crash Supported Family in Ethiopia

A man killed in a violent car crash in Alexandria Tuesday night was working day and night to fulfill the American Dream for his wife and children in Ethiopia, family friends say.

Debris littered the side of the road on Friday — days after five vehicles were involved in the crash in the 3200 block of Duke Street.

Bizuayehu Bulti, 39, was killed in the crash on his way home from his job at Virginia Hospital Center. Four others were hurt in the crash.

Bulti's family friend Haimanot Gobena got the call after midnight Wednesday.

"When somebody says 'He's in a bad, bad, bad accident' you already know. You don't need to hear it," Gobena said.

Bulti is from Ethopia and after marrying his wife, he came to D.C. in 2017 to care for his father. He worked in Arlington most of the day, and took online classes when he was off.

"He's very loving. He's hard-working, very disciplined, exemplary person," family friend Dhaba Wayessa said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When he left Ethiopia, his son was just 2 years old, but their family of three was growing.

"She was pregnant with the second child when he came in so he hasn't seen his second child and he will never see him. That's what makes you mad, makes you sad, makes you … I don't know," Gobena said.

Bulti's U.S. Citizenship was pending. Meanwhile, every dollar he made supported his family back home. Gobena and Wayessa set up an online donation page for people to support his children.