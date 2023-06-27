Ex-police chief gets 8 life sentences plus 75 years in serial arson case

A former chief of Laurel, Maryland, police was sentenced to eight life sentences plus 75 years Tuesday for intentionally setting fire to buildings belonging to his adversaries, leading various law enforcement agencies on a sprawling investigation that linked a dozen arsons spanning almost a decade and crisscrossing several counties.

David Crawford, 71, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with more than 50 felonies.

Crawford served as police chief of Laurel from 2006 until his resignation in 2010. Before that, he worked for other local law enforcement agencies throughout his career, including in high-ranking positions.

Prosecutors said the arson victims included a former Laurel city official, three former law enforcement officials, a resident of Crawford’s neighborhood, two of his relatives and two chiropractors who had treated him.

Crawford was convicted in March by a Howard County jury, which found him guilty of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning.

"Judge [Richard S.] Bernhardt delivered a sentence today that we believe is wholly appropriate for the defendant’s crimes," State’s Attorney Richard Gibson said. "The horror and nature of arson is so deeply powerful in its impact and complete in its destruction in the victim’s peace of mind that it is only fitting the defendant spend the rest of his natural life behind bars."

Officials said investigators linked some of the fires in 2020 after discovering Crawford had previous disagreements with the victims. During a January 2021 search of his home, officers found a list of targets.

Crawford’s conviction pertained to four fires in Howard County that occurred in 2017 and 2018, including two targeting occupied homes. No one was injured in the blazes, which all started in the early morning hours. Surveillance video from some of the scenes showed Crawford using gasoline to start the fires, according to law enforcement.

Prosecutors said Crawford also targeted one of the houses a second time — shortly after renovations had been completed following the first fire.

"It is particularly egregious that someone who dedicated their life to law enforcement and was the chief of police at some point in their career would take it upon themselves to engage in conduct that was evil and terrifying in its nature," Gibson said.