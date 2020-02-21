Ex-Old Guard Soldier Found With Carful of Weapons Outside Fort Myer

A former member of the elite U.S. Army unit The Old Guard was found outside Joint Base Fort Myer earlier this month with a jaw-dropping cache of military weapons and tactical gear that officials believe he stole from the Army.

Curtis Levar Wells, 21, faces a felony charge of receiving or buying stolen goods. Court documents say the FBI is involved.

Wells was stopped on the south end of Fort Myer the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 9. He was talking on the phone and gesturing toward the base. An Arlington County officer found that his black 2016 Ford Mustang had no current registration.

Court documents say the officer searched the vehicle and found items including an AR-15 with five loaded 30-round magazines, a 9 mm Glock pistol, a rifle plate, a smoke grenade, two walkie-talkies, face masks and "multiple U.S. Army patches."

He also had "a handwritten list of chemical compounds that have potential to make the human body bulletproof or even invincible," police said.

Police soon learned that Wells had been discharged less than a year earlier from Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. The regiment often called The Old Guard is tasked with escorting the president and conducting military ceremonies in the capitol.

Wells, of Fairfax County, was separated from the Army in May 2019 for "patterns of misconduct," court documents say. Shortly before his departure, he was a person of interest in a larceny case.

A "large amount of U.S. government personal tactical equipment" worth more than $5,000 had gone missing, including Army-issued body armor plates that soldiers are specifically told they need to return.

Officials searched his apartment and found he had been communicating on the dark web. They suspect he planned to sell the weapons.

Wells is due in court in Arlington next month.