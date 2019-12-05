Effort to Recall Embattled DC Councilmember Jack Evans Fails, But Expulsion Vote Looms

What to Know While this is the first good news for Evans in a long time, the D.C. Council is still poised to vote to expel him

That vote could comes as early as Dec. 17

The effort to recall embattled D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans has failed.

Evans has repeatedly has been accused of ethics violations.

A spokesperson for the Board of Elections tells News4 that late Thursday morning, the board voted unanimously to reject the petitions seeking to recall Evans.

The move comes after Board of Elections officials found there were not enough valid signatures to trigger a recall vote. Activists had submitted nearly 6,000 signatures, but Evans filed a challenge alleging that many of the signatures were not valid. According to a Board of Elections spokesperson, more than 1,000 of those signatures were rejected.

Activist Adam Eidinger, who led the push to recall Evans, released a statement saying in part, "We will review the DCBOE's work in coming days and have additional comment on a legal challenge then."

Eidinger has previously said that he would consider going to court over the issue.

While this is the first good news for Evans in a long time, the D.C. Council is still poised to vote to expel Evans, its longest-serving elected official. That vote could come as early as Dec. 17.

Several councilmembers, including Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, have urged Evans to resign before that vote is taken.

The D.C. Council has never expelled one of its own.

Evans remains the focus of a federal investigation. He has maintained that he's broken no laws.