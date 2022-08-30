Driver Dies After Car Crashes into Gaithersburg Townhouse, Bursts Into Flames

The man who was driving a car that slammed into a Gaithersburg, Maryland, townhouse and caught fire has died, officials said.

The driver crossed a grassy median and slammed into a townhouse in the 300 block of Orchard Ridge Drive about 3 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said.

The car's engine burst into flames and spread to the townhouse, trapping the driver and two people in the building, officials said.

The man was pulled from the car and had critical injuries. Authorities previously said he was in his 60s. His name was not immediately released. Further details about the circumstances of the crash weren’t available.

The man died of his injuries, Piringer said Tuesday.

Two people trapped in buildings were rescued using ladders, officials said.

Six people were displaced by the crash, which left a three-story high scorch mark on the townhouse that was hit. Burn marks were also seen on the home next door.

The total damage is estimated at $400,000.

