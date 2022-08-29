Fiery Car Crash into Gaithersburg Home Injures Driver, 2 Rescued With Ladders: Officials

A car crashed into a townhouse and caught fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday, seriously injuring the driver and leaving two people trapped on balconies, officials said. Several people are expected to be displaced.

A man in his 60s driving a white sedan crossed a grassy median and slammed into a townhouse on the 300 block of Orchard Ridge Drive about 3 p.m., Montgomery County fire officials said. Flames engulfed the car and parts of the townhouse.

A Ring surveillance camera placed inside the home captured the crash on video. The clip shows huge, red-orange flames and flashes of bright white light, along with smoke billowing around the car.

First responders forced their way into the car, pulled out the driver and began providing emergency care, officials said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officials didn’t immediately give further details on why the driver may have crashed.

The fire spread to the building, trapping people on balconies at the back of the townhouse. One person escaped with the help of a neighbor and a painter’s-type ladder. Another person was helped by a firetruck ladder, officials said.

The fire department and police department are both investigating.

The blaze left windows on three stories of one building blackened, plus damage to another building next door.

Photos show siding peeling off the building as smoke billows from the car, which appeared to crash into the front door area.

It’s unclear how many families can’t return to their homes.

