Dozens of Children, Adults Displaced in Hyattsville Apartment Fire on Thanksgiving: Officials

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reports of injuries, but several families were displaced, fire officials told News4. 

At least 39 people were displaced, including 17 children, after a building fire in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day, officials said. 

Fire rescue teams from Prince George’s County and Montgomery County responded just before noon to the University City apartment complex on the 2200 block of University Boulevard for a report of an apartment fire, Prince George's County fire officials said.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from a unit on the second floor, authorities said. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Several families were displaced, including at least 22 adults and 17 children, fire officials told News4. County officials were helping those displaced.

Information wasn't immediately available on how many apartments were destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

