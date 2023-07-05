Domestic use of fireworks brings chaos to local fire departments on Fourth of July

The Fourth of July brought chaos to many local first responders who had to tackle house fires caused by domestic fireworks.

According to the D.C. fire department, it received triple the number of calls it normally does.

In Montgomery County, where all fireworks are illegal, one family accidentally set their home on fire and caused more than $1 million in damages.

The Fourth of July incidents are only a portion of the many fireworks the Montgomery County fire department seized over the past weeks.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It is frustrating for us. We spend our careers trying to not only respond to these events, but to prevent injury, prevent fires,” said the interim chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, John Kinsley.

The night of July 4 celebration was hectic for fire departments all around the D.C. area. House fires occurred from Congress Heights, in Southeast D.C., and Fair Oaks and Herndon in Virginia, to Rockville and Beltsville in Maryland.

According to the Montgomery County fire department, a bag of used fireworks sparked the flames that led to a house fire on Rosecroft Road in Rockville.

“They attempted to douse the fireworks, put them in a trash bag, set them by the house, but they were still hot and started a fire,” Kinsley said.

In D.C., the fire department said their job in Congress Heights was extra tough on July 4 since someone’s car was blocking the fire hydrant.

Last week, homemade fireworks caused an explosion in a house on Cervantes Avenue in Darnestown, Maryland. Members of the bomb squad had to investigate the scene.

"It's pretty shocking. It's a big deal that is happening on our street. I was telling them that it's a really quiet street, nothing happens here," said a neighbor.

Instead of using fireworks domestically, Kinsley urges families to go watch professional fireworks shows.