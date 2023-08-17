Doggy Delight: Northern Virginia animal shelter receives $10K surprise donation

An animal rescue shelter in the Washington, D.C., area received a surprise $10,000 donation on Thursday as part of the Clear The Shelters campaign.

Employees and doggos at the Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Fairfax County, Virginia, gathered on the front porch of the shelter in the morning to celebrate a big donation of pet supplies.

But they soon found out their shelter was gifted much more than supplies. Homeward Trails was one of three shelters in the country to be randomly chosen to receive a big check of $10,000. In all, there are 1,400 shelters participating in the ninth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign.

"These funds and supplies will allow us to help so many pets and people in our community," Homeward Trails said on its Facebook page.

Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site teamed up to surprise Homeward Trails with the money. The shelter also received much-needed blankets, bowls and toys.

"Shelters are at capacity. We need adopters. We need fosters. We need all kinds of different people stepping up. So that's what Clear The Shelters is all about," said Caroline Golon, who presented the check for Greater Good Charities.

During the month of August, Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site are working with NBCUniversal Local to help raise funds for registered animal welfare organizations across the country with weekly matching funds via ClearTheSheltersFund.org.