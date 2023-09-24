Do you recognize her? DC police asking for help to identify toddler

D.C. police are asking for help to reunite a toddler with her loved ones.

Police found the child in the 5300 block of E Street Southeast at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

She was wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants. The toddler is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Officers have not been able to locate her family.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If you have any information that could help this child return home – call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.