Demolition of RFK Stadium to Be Completed by 2023 After Recent Fires

By Ethan Cadeaux

Demolition of RFK Stadium to be completed by 2023 after fires originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

RFK Stadium, the longtime home of the Commanders, Nationals and D.C. United, is expected to be demolished by the end of next year.

Events DC, the city's events and sports authority, released a statement on Wednesday providing an update on RFK Stadium's eventual teardown after the stadium caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Demolition of major structural components will be completed by the end of 2023." Events DC wrote in a statement.

The process of removing hazardous materials from the fire has begun but will take several months to complete, according to the authority.

In the statement, Events DC thanked the city's fire and rescue crews for quickly responding to the fires, which took place on the basement level of the stadium.

RFK Stadium, which hosted Washington's NFL franchise from 1961-1996, has been without a full-time tenant since 2018. D.C. United was the last professional team to call RFK Stadium home playing its home games there from 1996-2017 prior to the building of Audi Field.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

in the community 6 hours ago

Local Author Donates Books to DC School

Pedestrian crash 6 hours ago

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Lorton, Virginia

The Nationals played in RFK Stadium from 2005-2007 before Nationals Park opened in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood in 2008. 

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us