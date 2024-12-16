Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he is “deeply concerned” about a lack of information from the federal government as lawmakers on Capitol Hill call for answers about mysterious drone sightings in the commonwealth and across the Northeast.

A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over parts of Maryland, New Jersey and other parts of the East Coast in recent weeks, sparking speculation and concern over who is directing them and why.

Multiple drone sightings were reported in and around Virginia, according to a statement Youngkin’s office released Saturday.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to a significant number of national security and critical infrastructure sites upon which our nation depends each and every day," Youngkin said.

"I remain deeply concerned that Virginia has consistently sought information from federal partners, and to date, the information shared with the Commonwealth has been insufficient,” the governor said.

Youngkin said Virginia’s State Police Homeland Security Division and Department of Emergency Management are coordinating with law enforcement agencies and first responders.

“We will continue to engage with numerous federal partners and release further information as it becomes known and available,” Youngkin said.

'Definitely different': Aircraft spotted near Virginia Beach

Two people said they spotted an aircraft Thursday night near Virginia Beach that was unlike any other they had seen.

The object was over the ocean and they watched as it slowly moved over an Army National Guard facility, John Knight told The Virginian-Pilot.

“It was definitely different,” said Knight, who took videos of what he thinks was a drone the size of a small truck.

“It flew like a helicopter but made no noise,” he added.

The Virginia National Guard did not have any aircraft operating in the area Thursday night, according to spokesperson A.A. “Cotton” Puryear. Its leadership is aware of the incident and it’s under investigation.

Drone concerns are mounting across the country after multiple sightings in New Jersey and now Maryland. News4's Dominique Moody reports.

Another military installation in the area is Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. NAS Oceana, the East Coast master jet base in Virginia Beach, is aware of recent reports of sightings in the area and is coordinating with federal and state agencies to ensure the safety of its personnel and operations, Katie Hewett, public affairs officer, said Friday by email.

Knight submitted the videos Thursday night to the FBI tip line.

Drones have been spotted in Maryland, too.

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan wrote on X that he captured video of about a dozen large drones Thursday night near his home in Davidsonville.

“We see at least three to five different drones in the sky,” said Autumn Stasulli, who captured videos of drones outside her Bowie home. “I was shocked. My mouth dropped.”

What if you see a suspicious drone?

Anyone who sees a observes a drone can report it to the Virginia Fusion Center at VFC@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov or 877-4VA-TIPS, the governor said.

Anyone who sees a drone should not interfere with it, Youngkin said.

Although some have found the recent sightings disturbing, an expert told News4 why people should never try to take drones out of the sky.

"Don’t throw a rock at it. Don’t shoot it down. Drones are considered aircraft, and that’s a federal offense. That's a federal offense. Let’s be very clear," Luisa Winters, co-owner of Mid-Atlantic Drones, said.

The FBI is among several agencies investigating and has asked residents to share videos, photos and other information they may have about drones.

The FBI's Baltimore office said it received reports about drones in Maryland and Delaware.

Top state officials in New York are urging the federal government to deploy special detection systems to track down drones. NBC New York's Brittany Miller reports.

Lawmakers call for action

National security officials have said the drones don’t appear to be a sign of foreign interference or a public safety threat. But because they can’t say with certainty who is responsible for the sudden swarms of drones over parts of New Jersey, New York and other eastern parts of the U.S. — or how they can be stopped — leaders of both political parties are demanding better technology and powers to deal with the drones.

Sen. Chuck Schumer called Sunday for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deploy better drone-tracking technology to identify the drones and their operators.

“New Yorkers have tremendous questions about it,” Schumer, the Senate Majority leader, told reporters about the drone sightings. “We are going to get the answers for them.”

The federal government did little to answer those questions in its own media briefings Sunday morning. “There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “But I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities.”

“There’s a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“'We don’t know’ is not a good enough answer,” he said.

What’s the deal with the drones in New Jersey?

Dozens of witnesses have reported seeing them in the state starting in November.

At first they were spotted flying along the scenic Raritan River, which feeds the Round Valley Reservoir, the state’s largest aquifer, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York City.

But soon sightings were reported statewide, including near the Picatinny Arsenal, a military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

The aircraft have also recently been spotted in coastal areas.

Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith said a Coast Guard commanding officer told him a dozen drones closely followed a Guard lifeboat near Barnegat Light and Island Beach State Park in Ocean County over the weekend.

Are these drones dangerous?

The White House has said that a review of the reported sightings shows that many of them are actually manned aircraft being flown lawfully, echoing the opinion of officials and drone experts.

The federal Homeland Security Department and FBI also said in a joint statement they have no evidence that the sightings pose “a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, who was briefed by the Department of Homeland Security, said the reported drones have been up to 6 feet in diameter and sometimes travel with their lights switched off. This is much larger than those typically flown by drone hobbyists, and she said they appear to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopter and radio.

Federal officials offer assurances that drones don’t pose a threat

The growing anxiety among some residents is not lost on the Biden administration, which has faced criticism from Trump for not dealing with the matter more aggressively.

In a call with reporters Saturday that was organized by the White House, senior officials from the FBI, Pentagon, FAA and other agencies sought to assure people that the drones are not a national security or public safety threat or the handywork of a malicious foreign actor.

An FBI official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said the public concern is understandable but added, “I think there has been a slight overreaction.”

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday that the military’s initial assessment after consulting with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Council — that the drones are not of foreign origin — remained unchanged.

Who sent the drones?

Authorities say they do not know.

The FBI, Homeland Security and state police are investigating the sightings. Authorities say they don’t know if it is one drone that has been spotted many times or if there are multiple aircraft being flown in a coordinated effort.

Speculation has raged online, with some expressing concerns that the drone or drones could be part of a nefarious plot by foreign agents.

Officials stress that ongoing state and federal investigations have found no evidence to support those concerns, but Rep. Smith on Saturday echoed such speculation.

“The elusive maneuvering of these drones suggests a major military power sophistication that begs the question whether they have been deployed to test our defense capabilities — or worse — by violent dictatorships, perhaps maybe Russia, or China, or Iran, or North Korea,” he said.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday that the aircraft are not U.S. military drones.

What have officials said about the sightings?

Trump has said he believes the government knows more than it’s saying. “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” he posted on his social media site.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Thursday that the drones should be “shot down, if necessary.”

“We should be doing some very urgent intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they’re flying over airports or military bases,” Blumenthal said.

Experts, however, warn not to shoot at anything in the sky.

Trisha Bushey, 48, of Lebanon Township, New Jersey, lives near Round Valley Reservoir where there have been numerous sightings and said she doesn’t believe the assertion that the drones aren’t a risk to public safety.

“How can you say it’s not posing a threat if you don’t know what it is?” she said. “I think that’s why so many people are uneasy.”

Is it legal to fly drones?

In D.C., there are strict regulations on drone use. Recreational drone use is not allowed in the 14-mile no-fly zone. Commercial use is only allowed with preauthorization from the FAA and TSA, which requires the filing of a flight plan.

Luisa Winters, co-owner of Mid-Atlantic Drones, is an advanced ground school instructor certified by the FAA. She said recreational drone use is often legal outside restricted airspace as long as the drones are registered.

"It may not be illegal, right? It all depends upon the airspace. If the airspace is uncontrolled, what we call 'G' or 'golf' airspace, you don’t need to file a flight plan, you don’t need authorization, you can just go. Just fly, you know. And ... you can fly at night. So some of the sightings may be perfectly legal," Winters said.

New Jersey congressman wants the military to take action

A New Jersey congressman has urged the Pentagon to authorize the use of force to bring down one or more drones to try to figure out who deployed them.

The objects could be downed over the ocean or in an unpopulated area on land, Smith said Saturday at a news conference.

“Why can’t we bag at least one of these drones and get to the bottom of it?” Smith said.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, another Republican Jersey Shore-area congressman, has also called for the military to shoot down the drones.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said people should not take it into their own hands to shoot down drones, which would break state and federal laws.

Drones have been spotted over New York City

Drone sightings have now been reported in New York, where a permit is required, and Mayor Eric Adams said the city was investigating and collaborating with New Jersey and federal officials.

The runways at Stewart International Airport — about 60 miles north of the city — were shut down for about one hour Friday night because of drone activity in the airspace, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“This has gone too far,” she said in a statement.

The governor called on Congress to strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones and give more investigative authority to state and local law enforcement.

“Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential,” she said. “Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people.”

Are drones allowed in New Jersey?

The flying of drones for recreational and commercial use is legal in the state, but it is subject to local and Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight restrictions.

In New York City, a permit is required to take off or land an unmanned aircraft.

Operators must be FAA-certified.

Have drones been spotted anywhere else?

In Massachusetts, 10 to 15 drones were reported hovering over a home Thursday night in Harwich on Cape Cod. A resident told police they were bright and she observed them for more than an hour.

Earlier that evening, an off-duty police officer in the same town noticed similar activity near a public safety complex, police said. The information was forwarded to the FBI and Massachusetts State Police.

Drones were also spotted last month in the U.K. The U.S. Air Force said several small unmanned aircraft were detected near four military bases in England that are used by American forces.