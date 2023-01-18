Maryland

Dead Humpback Whale Discovered on Assateague Island

A necropsy was planned for Tuesday to determine the cause of death

By Allison Hageman

NPS/K. Means

The body of a 20-foot-long humpback whale was discovered at the Assateague Island National Seashore on Monday, according to a National Park Service release.

The whale washed up in the Over Sand Vehicle area, the section of the park where visitors can drive their cars on the beach. The area is now closed at the 21.8 KM mark while park staff handle the whale, according to the release.

The whale’s cause of death was not immediately known. Maryland Department of National Resources’ Stranding Response Program staff planned to conduct a necropsy on Tuesday.

After the necropsy, NPS said Assateague Island’s staff will move the whale into the dunes where it will dry out before it is buried.

Visitors are asked to keep a distance from the whale and keep dogs leashed. They should also know that the carcass is likely to smell for a while, the release said.

Several species of whales feed in the plankton-filled Atlantic Ocean offshore of Assateague Island. Humpback whales live along the coasts of oceans, migrate between feeding grounds and sometimes swim close to shore.

Things to Do DC 3 hours ago

Lunar New Year 2023: Celebrate Year of the Rabbit in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Maryland Politics 5 hours ago

Wes Moore to Be Sworn in as Maryland's First Black Governor

This article tagged under:

MarylandNational Park Servicewhale
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us