The Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and it's also celebrated South Korea, Vietnam and far beyond — including in the D.C. area.

From restaurant specials to festivals to performances, here's how to celebrate Lunar New Year in the D.C. area:

Lunar New Year Events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

National Museum of Asian Art Lunar New Year (noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, National Museum of Asian Art in D.C., free): A traditional lion dance, cooking demonstration, special gallery tour and hands-on activities will mark the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Chinese Culture Institute Lunar New Year Celebration (4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Center for the Arts Fairfax, $75+): The reception will include a buffet dinner, networking opportunities and cultural activities including tea tasting and calligraphy demos. You can also purchase a ticket package that includes admission to the "Shen Yun" show at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

2023 Annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade (2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Chinatown/Gallery Place in D.C., free): A parade of performers and community members along parts of Eye, 8th, G, 7th and H streets Northwest will conclude with a firecracker show in the middle of H Street. Here's a map of the parade route.

National Gallery of Art Lunar New Year Performance (3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NGA East Building in D.C., free): Percussion troupe Washington Samulnori promises a high-energy performance with four different instruments.

Smithsonian American Art Museum (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Kogod Courtyard at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in D.C., free): Chinese and Korean traditions, including performances, crafts and food, will be on display. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities while foodies can sample special menus at the Courtyard Café.

DAR Museum and Asian Fusion Gallery Lunar New Year Festival (noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, DAR Memorial Continental Hall, free): Dances, martial arts, snack tastings and more will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Tysons Corner Center Lunar New Year Celebration (1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Fashion Court, Lower Level Nordstrom Wing in Tysons Corner, Virginia, free): This celebration will bring together different traditions from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, featuring a Mongolian fashion show, lion dance, magic show and more.

U-hee Nori by U-hee Company (6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Kennedy Center in D.C., free): U-hee Nori will bring the sights and sounds of Korea to the Millennium Stage. It's free, but register for tickets in advance. Tickets become available on two Wednesdays — Jan. 18 and Feb. 2. (Editor's Note: A Jan. 21 program celebrating Chinese traditions is sold out.)

Winter Lantern Festival (Through Feb. 12, Lerner Town Square Tysons, $19.99+): More than 10,000 Chinese-inspired LED lanterns light up the night along a path through myths, legends and zodiacs. There are mammoths, polar bears, light-up scenes and live performances. Don’t miss the light swings and tunnel. Tickets cost $31.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids.

MGM National Harbor’s Conservatory (Jan. 20 to March 18, National Harbor, Maryland, free): Visit a grand display specially curated to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. If you visit on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m., there will be a lion dance performance.

Lunar New Year Food and Restaurant Specials

CHIKO is serving daily specials from Jan. 23-29 in addition to an $80 takeout menu for two with snacks, red braised beef short ribs, branzino jorim and dessert.

Restaurant Specials in D.C.:

Bar Chinois has a feast with elevated Chinese-American favorites, innovative dumplings and dessert for dinner on Sunday, Jan. 22.

China Chilcano's Year of the Rabbit menu with limited-edition specialties, including a whole fried fish dish and tang yuan. It's available Jan. 22-29.

Ice Cream Jubilee churned five special Lunar New Year flavors: miso caramel peanut butter cookie, dan tat brûlée, red bean almond cookie, roasted barley tea and pear plum wine vegan sorbet. Sample a flight with all five flavors at new year parties from Jan. 13 to Feb. 12 (tickets cost $19) or pick up pints at local stores.

Makan will serve a menu featuring prosperity salad, Chinese pork jerky and other specialties on Jan. 21-22.

Restaurant Specials in Maryland:

Ginger will offer specials including crispy fried crab claws, golden egg yolk lobster, spicy beef tendon and more from Jan. 19 to 22.

Snocream will sell a White Rabbit Soft Serve for a limited time starting Jan. 18.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.