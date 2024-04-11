DDOT opts against bike lane for Connecticut Avenue

The D.C. Department of Transportation revealed on Thursday that a controversial bike lane project along busy Connecticut Avenue NW will not go forward.

A bike lane had been recommended for nearly three miles between the Maryland line and Woodley Park, and there were years of study. But a road redesign with safety in mind will start without a bike lane, DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum said.

”We will share our new plans with the public and engage with them on the safety project on Connecticut Avenue. But the decision right now is to do the safety project without a bike lane,” she said.

It is expected that pedestrian improvements and more parking will be included in the safety redesign of Connecticut Avenue. DDOT said it’s looking at other options for a new north-south bike lane in Ward 3.

An update on the fate of the Circulator buses

Kershbaum faced a marathon session of questioning at the Wilson Building on Thursday, as D.C. faces a major budget gap and leaders try to make tough decisions about what cuts they should make.

Circulator bus service is expected to end at about this time next year, and Metrobus will assume some of the routes, as News4 has reported was expected.

Kershbaum said the Circulator has not recovered ridership since the pandemic and the buses are aging.

DC Councilmember Charles Allen expressed concern about the plan.

“I’m being asked, and this council is being asked, to cut more than $100 million and eliminate the Circulator with absolutely no promise of what’s going to actually happen,” he said.