Washington DC

DC Water completes tunnel project that aims to relieve flooding

DC Water previously said the Northeast Boundary Tunnel will address the District’s flooding problem

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Construction is complete on the Northeast Boundary Tunnel, a project that aims to address flooding in the District, DC Water announced Friday.

The agency shared pictures of the completed tunnel and said it is in service on social media.

“Late Breaking News! Commissioning of the Northeast Boundary Tunnel is complete as of today. The tunnel and all related diversion facilities are in service! We will celebrate with the community soon!” @dcwater tweeted.

DC Water previously said the area's recurring flood problem is caused in part by the District’s aging infrastructure, and that the project may help fix it. The project features a 27,000-foot sewage tunnel that will have a diameter of 23 feet and a depth of 100 feet.

The announcement comes a month after 10 dogs died when floodwaters rose and burst into a nearby doggy daycare facility.

This is developing. Refresh for updates.

