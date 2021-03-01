DC's Wharf Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season With Bloomaroo

Cherry blossom season is upon us, and D.C. is preparing to celebrate.

The Wharf is presenting Bloomaroo from March 20 to April 11 with interactive art, outdoor cycling and cherry-blossom inspired food offerings. To kick off, the bridge will be lit with pink and white, and Pearl Street will be decorated with pink lanterns.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues this year, the wharf area will continue with COVID-19 safety guidelines during the celebration.

Camp Wharf: The shop will offer pink lemonade as a special menu item, and pink Peeps with its s'mores.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anime Film Festival: Awesome Con is curating the Anime Film Festival that will be held at Transit Pier the weekends of March 27, April 3 and April 10.

Art Installations: A custom interactive mural from Artechhouse will display cherry blossoms at full bloom at The Wharf.

Restaurant Offerings: The Wharf's restaurants will have cherry blossom-inspired menus along with speciality cocktails.

Outdoor Cycling: Hustle DC will offer cycling classes on Transit Pier.

Water Taxi Rides: Take a closer look at the cherry trees while riding the wharf's jitney or the water taxi.