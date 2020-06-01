DC’s Mayor, Police Chief Speak After Third Night of Protests

D.C.’s mayor, police chief and fire chief are addressing the city after a third night of unrest in the District. Watch live in the video feed above.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the citywide curfew. It will begin again at 7 p.m. Monday and last another two days, she said.

After hours of largely peaceful protests outside the White House, demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, set fires and looted stores. A fire was set in the basement of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where presidents have attended services since the early 1800s. Graffiti stained the exterior.

Unrest was reported as far from downtown as Tenleytown and Friendship Heights. Looters targeted a Target store, the Mazza Gallerie mall and shops in Georgetown.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed solidarity with peaceful protesters but called for an end to the destruction.

“We recognize that people are frustrated and mad, but tearing up our beautiful city is not the way to bring attention to what is a righteous cause,” she said.

Some protesters set fires and vandalized buildings as police tried to keep them off the streets in D.C. late Sunday night.

