Washington DC

DC's First Wegmans Store Hiring Hundreds of Workers

Wegmans plans to open its first D.C. store in Tenleytown in 2022

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets is hiring hundreds of people to work at its first store in Washington, D.C., which is set to open next year.

Wegmans is looking to hire 450 people, including managers, chefs and customer service workers for the future location in Tenleytown, on Wisconsin Avenue NW near Rodman Street NW.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The grocery will be an anchor store in the 1.2 million-square-foot City Ridge development, which is currently under construction on the former Fannie Mae headquarters site.

The location will have a burger bar and a sushi bar in addition to fresh produce, seafood and more, Wegmans said.

Local

Metro 2 hours ago

What to Know About Tuesday's Commute as Metro Slashes Train Service

dc jail 11 hours ago

US Marshals Inspect DC Jail, Interview Capitol Insurrection Inmates

The store is slated to open in summer 2022.

You can apply online on the Wegmans website.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCGrocery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us