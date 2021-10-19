DC's First Wegmans Store Hiring Hundreds of Workers

Wegmans Food Markets is hiring hundreds of people to work at its first store in Washington, D.C., which is set to open next year.

Wegmans is looking to hire 450 people, including managers, chefs and customer service workers for the future location in Tenleytown, on Wisconsin Avenue NW near Rodman Street NW.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The grocery will be an anchor store in the 1.2 million-square-foot City Ridge development, which is currently under construction on the former Fannie Mae headquarters site.

The location will have a burger bar and a sushi bar in addition to fresh produce, seafood and more, Wegmans said.

The store is slated to open in summer 2022.

You can apply online on the Wegmans website.