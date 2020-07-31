CAPITAL ONE ARENA

DC's First Sports Book Opens at Capital One Arena

By NBCWashington Staff

NBCWashington

D.C.'s first sports book opened at Capital One Arena Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for William Hill U.S. confirmed William Hill Sports Book opened at 4 p.m. in downtown D.C.

The temporary location is inside the box office off F Street NW at the corner of 6th Street.

Seven ticket windows and 10 kiosks are available for placing bets daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The sports book follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to William Hill.

A permanent location inside the arena is expected to open in the fall.

