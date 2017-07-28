Topgolf Approved for Outpost Near National Harbor

Topgolf has agreed to open a new facility near National Harbor, which may mean the end of its Alexandria location — the first Topgolf opened in the United States.

The Prince George’s County Planning Board voted unanimously Thursday to approve a Topgolf location on a 15-acre site within The Peterson Cos.’ Potomac Business Park off Oxon Hill Road, which at one time was eyed for a Wal-Mart. Topgolf National Harbor, as it will be called, will be the fourth Greater Washington outpost for the Dallas-based purveyor of upscale driving ranges.

“It’s a great deal, and we are really excited about it,” said Taylor Chess, Peterson’s president of development. “It’s another different type of venue coming to Prince George’s County and National Harbor.”

Chess said Topgolf has agreed to a 20-year lease with extension options. The facility is expected to bring 450 to 500 jobs to the county, he added.

Topgolf operates in the area in Alexandria and at Peterson’s Commonwealth Center in Ashburn. It also…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

