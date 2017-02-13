Taco Bell Pulls Plans for Alexandria Location After Neighborhood Warns of ‘riffraff’

Taco Bell fans might be sad to hear they won’t be able to “live más” on Duke Street in Alexandria anytime soon: The fast-food chain has pulled its plans to open at the corner of Duke and North Gordon streets in the city.

The proposed stand-alone Taco Bell with a drive-thru at 4141 Duke St. earlier this year drew ire from neighbors who were concerned about traffic, “late night riff raff” and, curiously, the lack of forks at another nearby Taco Bell.

While some of the letters from citizens ranked high on the unintentional comedy scale, most of the opponents noted they thought the restaurant would create a dangerous traffic situation at an already busy intersection close to homes.

A land use attorney representing Taco Bell said at the time the development would be built in accordance with traffic studies and safety protocols, and Alexandria city planners had recommended approval of the application.

Despite that, the restaurant had asked to defer its Planning Commission hearing from…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Taco Bell pulls plans for Alexandria location after neighborhood warns of ‘riffraff’ appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More