Taco Bell Pulls Plans for Alexandria Location After Neighborhood Warns of ‘riffraff’

Taco Bell fans might be sad to hear they won’t be able to “live más” on Duke Street in Alexandria anytime soon: The fast-food chain has pulled its plans to open at the corner of Duke and North Gordon streets in the city.

The proposed stand-alone Taco Bell with a drive-thru at 4141 Duke St. earlier this year drew ire from neighbors who were concerned about traffic, “late night riff raff” and, curiously, the lack of forks at another nearby Taco Bell.

Local

Maryland 38 mins ago

Virginia, Maryland Governments Prepare to Fight Human Trafficking in 2020

Virginia 3 hours ago

FBI: Deadly Denny’s Shooting Was 4th Target in Robbery Spree

While some of the letters from citizens ranked high on the unintentional comedy scale, most of the opponents noted they thought the restaurant would create a dangerous traffic situation at an already busy intersection close to homes.

A land use attorney representing Taco Bell said at the time the development would be built in accordance with traffic studies and safety protocols, and Alexandria city planners had recommended approval of the application.

Despite that, the restaurant had asked to defer its Planning Commission hearing from…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Taco Bell pulls plans for Alexandria location after neighborhood warns of ‘riffraff’ appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More

Copyright DC WTOP
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us