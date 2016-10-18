Johns Hopkins Engineering School Receives $15M Gift From Jim Clark Foundation

The Clark Charitable Foundation gifted Johns Hopkins University $15 million to provide financial aid and to create a new academic program for undergraduate engineering students.

The gift honors the late A. James Clark, a former trustee of the university and of Johns Hopkins Medicine and former CEO of Bethesda-based Clark Enterprises and Clark Construction Group LLC, one of the country’s largest privately held general building contractors. It is the largest endowed scholarship gift ever given to the university’s Whiting School of Engineering.

The funds helped create the Clark Scholars Program and provide need-based aid to undergraduate students.

“The Clark Charitable Foundation’s magnificent gift reflects Jim Clark’s enduring legacy at Johns Hopkins of transforming the architecture of our university and helping to educate the engineering leaders of tomorrow,” Ronald J. Daniels, president of JHU said in a statement. “This gift continues Jim’s vision to create an environment…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Johns Hopkins engineering school receives $15M gift from Jim Clark foundation appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More