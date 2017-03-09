Identity of Ivanka Trump’s Landlord Revealed as Chilean Billionaire

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are living in a 7,000-square-foot D.C. mansion owned by a Chilean billionaire who happens to be embroiled in a fight with the U.S. government over his plans to mine for copper and nickel in Minnesota, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The home in the 2400 block of Tracy Place NW, in Kalorama, sold in December for $5.5 million to Tracy DC Real Estate Inc. The individual behind that corporation was a mystery, but the WSJ ferreted it out as Andrónico Luksic, citing interviews and public records.

Luksic’s family is Chile’s wealthiest. Ivanka Trump is President Donald Trump’s daughter and Kushner is a top White House adviser.

According to the WSJ, the Interior Department signaled in September that it would block the planned copper-and-nickel mining operation out of concern for the environment. Luksic’s business unit, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, sued, but the Obama administration made the decision official in December.

