From Fugue to Verato: These D.C.-area Startups Have Landed New Funding

It looks like Frederick-based Fugue has landed $41 million in its latest funding round, bringing its total funding to an eye-popping $74 million.

The news, first reported by DC Inno, comes after I reported in December that Fugue was exploring a new funding round with New Enterprise Associates and its limited partner, the Australian Government Future Fund.

Founded in 2013, Fugue developed an operating language for the cloud. It has since opened an additional office in Dupont Circle and has about 58 employees. About 20 work in Frederick, with another 20 in D.C. offices and the rest working remotely or in other locations.

The funding amount is impressive, especially considering the company only released its first product in the fall. Now that the startup is offering products on a wider scale, we can see how widely adopted its technology becomes.

But Fugue is not the only local startup to have raised new funding, Here are some of the highlights.

Planet3, Inc. has raised $2 million in debt,…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

