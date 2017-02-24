Exclusive: The Meridian Group Adds to Its Footprint at Greensboro Metro

The Meridian Group has picked up a major office property adjacent to its The Boro development in Tysons.

Meridian Realty Partners II LP, a $231.6 million discretionary fund, closed this week on the purchase of Tysons Metro Center, a four-building Class A portfolio, from seller Beacon Capital Partners. Meridian is now the dominant landowner north of the Greensboro Metro station.

The sales price for the complex, assessed by Fairfax County at $150 million, was not disclosed, but it is believed to be north of $200 million. Tysons Metro Center, a short walk to the Metro station, hit the market in the fall.

The 764,000-square-foot complex, built from 1984 to 2002, recently received $27 million in renovations, including rooftop decks, a fitness center and a glass atrium lobby. Booz Allen Hamilton and Alarm.com are among the biggest leaseholders among the 40 tenants at 8251, 8255, 8281 and 8285 Greensboro Drive. The complex is 91 percent leased, said Meridian Vice President Andrew Pence.

