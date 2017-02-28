Amazon Now Delivering Dinner to D.C. From Dozens of Restaurants

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) will ship just about anything, sometimes in a matter of a few hours. Now, for many Greater Washington residents, it’ll ship dinner, too.

The online shopping giant announced Tuesday that Amazon Restaurants is expanding from parts of Northern Virginia to D.C., including Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Adams Morgan, H Street, Shaw and downtown.

Delivery is available generally between 8 a.m. and 10:59 p.m., though hours and restaurants will vary depending on a customer’s zip code. The full list is available here. Amazon pledges to deliver all orders within an hour.

Roughly 150 restaurants are participating, including Dupont Pizza, DC Pizza, Coppi’s Organic, Maketto, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Osteria Morini, Rito Loco, Rakuya and Uprising Muffin Co.

Through the Amazon Restaurants program, customers can browse menus, track the status of an order and follow the delivery from restaurant to the delivery address in real time, according to a release.

