Air Force Drops Lockheed Martin From Nuclear Missile Overhaul Bidding

Colorado-based Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. is the odd company out among bidders to start work on a U.S. Air Force project to update the nation’s intercontinental nuclear missile fleet.

The Jefferson County, Colorado-based division of defense contractor Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) lost out to two rivals — Chicago-based The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) — as the Air Force narrowed the competition.

Boeing won $349 million and Northrop Grumman $328.5 million for three-year contracts covering engineering and design proposals for a new ground-based nuclear missile system to replace the nation’s aging Minuteman III fleet.

“Airmen must always be ready in this no-fail mission,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force. “As others have stated, the only thing more expensive than deterrence is fighting a war. The Minuteman III is 45 years old. It is time to upgrade.”

