DC woman's puppy stolen — months after her previous pet died in the flood at District Dogs

Teffiney Worthy of Northeast D.C. said she was on her way home Saturday when someone got out of a car and told her, "Give me your dog or I'm gonna kill you"

A D.C. woman says she was threatened and forced to give up her puppy to thieves Saturday afternoon -- just months after she lost her previous pet to deadly flooding at a dog day care.

Teffiney Worthy of Northeast D.C. was at her front door just before 4 p.m., about to go inside with her dog after taking him for a walk. That's when two black cars with paper tags pulled up and stopped in front of her building, she said.

The driver of one car got out and told her, "Give me your dog or I'm gonna kill you," according to Worthy. She then handed over her dog, Hendrix, to that man.

Hendrix, a French bulldog, is 6 to 7 months old, Worthy said.

She's had him for just three months. He was a birthday present from a friend after a tragic loss. Worthy's previous dog, Memphis, and nine others died in August during flash flooding that inundated District Dogs, a dog day care on Rhode Island Avenue NE.

"He's family," Worthy told us, her voice choked with emotion. "You know, I lost a dog this summer, and losing another one, it's just -- it's a lot. It's overwhelming. I just want him back."

Worthy has been working with detectives from Metropolitan Police to try to identify the suspects and find Hendrix.

