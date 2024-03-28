DC woman accused of killing woman who disappeared in October

A Southeast D.C. woman is accused of killing a Southwest D.C. woman reported missing in October, police said.

Chyna Crawford, 25, was last seen about 10 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 4000 block of S. Capitol Street SW. Her family reported her missing three days later, police said.

Police say 32-year-old Lashawn “Tweety” Washington and others kidnapped Crawford to take her property and money, according to court documents. Investigators believe they killed her, according to an indictment.

“It’s really hard moving on and just knowing that I have to move forward without one of my children in my life,” said the victim’s mother, Elisa Crawford said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Early in the case, investigators said there were suspicious circumstances and they were looking for Crawford’s white Mercedes-Benz.

U.S. marshals found and arrested Washington Tuesday night.

“It made me sad, because that’s confirmation that my daughter is no longer living,” Elisa Crawford said.

Washington is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

“I wish her nothing but the worst,” said the victim’s brother Derrick Crawford. “I’m not going to have any type of remorse for her or whatever comes of this.”

Washington is being held without bond until her next court appearance next week.

Police said they are still looking for other suspects and anyone with information should contact police.