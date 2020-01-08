DC to Hold Special Election to Replace Jack Evans in Ward 2

D.C. will hold a special election to replace Council Member Jack Evans, officials announced a day after Evans said he will step down.

A special election for the Ward 2 council seat will be held June 16, the Board of Elections announced Wednesday. That's two weeks after the primary election June 2.

Elections officials picked the date to minimize confusion among voters, provide adequate time for candidates to obtain the 500 signatures they need and to adhere to the mandated timeline of 174 days since the seat became vacant, a board spokesperson said.

Evans said in a letter Tuesday that he will resign from office on Jan. 17, two business days before the council was expected to expel him amid findings of multiple ethics violations.

An investigation found that Evans violated D.C. Council ethics rules 11 times since 2014 and earned $400,000 from clients deemed "prohibited sources." A federal investigation is ongoing.

It's possible that Evans could run to recapture his old seat.

Ward 2 covers a portion of downtown, Georgetown, Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom. Go here to find out which ward you live in.

