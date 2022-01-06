coronavirus

DC Students Get Tested for COVID, Return to School

Of the more than 50,000 students, more than 39,000 of them uploaded their test results before school on Thursday.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

DC students back in school
NBC4 Washington

It was the first day back on Thursday for D.C. public school students who had to show proof of negative COVID-19 test to get back in the classroom.

Fifty thousand students picked up rapid test kits and then uploaded the results on the same day – a massive logistical challenge made harder by the snow.

By most accounts the return to classes went smoothly, but the mandatory testing found thousands of children testing positive.

At least 2,189 students and 672 staff members tested positive on Wednesday, according to D.C. Public Schools tracking website.

But there is still one big unknown: how many students were turned away from school for not having a test result.

The D.C. mayor’s office hopes to know by Thursday night how many students weren't allowed in school because they didn't provide a test result. Only one school was switched to virtual learning because a high number of staff members tested positive.

The mayor also announced it is increasing the number of libraries where residents can pick up free rapid tests or free at home PCR tests.

However, the District is now limiting how many you can pick up each day to two PCR tests per person. Rapid test were already limited.

