DC Public School Students Must Take COVID Tests, Submit Results Wednesday

D.C. Public Schools students must take a COVID-19 test and submit the results Wednesday before classes resume Thursday, officials say.

Every school is set to hand out test kits Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results must be submitted to an online portal by 5 p.m.

“Students who have not provided proof of a negative test result will not be permitted to attend school until they provide proof of a negative test result. Tests must be administered within 24 hours of returning to school,” DCPS said.

Staff are also subject to the testing requirement.

A massive snowstorm has impacted the testing program. Schools are opening two hours later than originally planned for test distribution, DCPS announced.

DCPS says to report any positive tests to your child’s school.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the winter break testing program in December as a response to surging COVID-19 cases. Here’s an FAQ on the winter break testing program.

Tests can also be picked up at library sites in all eight wards. Here’s where to find them.