DC Statehood Bill to Be Voted On Friday

A historic vote is set for D.C. statehood Friday. For the first time ever, the House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill making "Washington Douglass Commonwealth" the 51st state.

The new name is a nod to abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Even though the bill has the votes in the House, it isn't expected to go anywhere in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell already said he wouldn't bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

Republicans in Congress won’t let it pass without overcoming a few hurdles.

There were several last minute amendments put forth by Republicans in the House. They would want to see D.C. and Maryland combined to form a new state, the mayor would have to work with the treasury to fund changes made for a new flag and D.C. felons would return to the District.

Some of the bill's many other details include the D.C. mayor becoming governor, the Wilson Building serving as the state capitol and giving the District two voting members in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives.

The legislation is being spearheaded by the District's nonvoting member, Eleanor Holmes Norton and other Democrats in the House.

The vote that would create the Washington Douglass Commonwealth, and give full voting rights to its residents, is expected to fall along party lines.