DC sports bar server killed in mysterious shooting

A server at a Chinatown sports bar was shot to death early Thursday in Northwest D.C., police said.

Larry Thomas, 27, worked his shift as at Yard House Wednesday evening, then went down the street for drinks, his family said.

He left Jackpot about 2 a.m., they said. His mother, Aretha Yates, said she checked in with him by phone about 2:40 a.m. and was reassured he was OK.

“First thing he would say is, ‘Mom, I’m OK. I’m safe. You always worry, and I love you,’” she said.

Yates was at work Thursday when detectives told her Thomas was killed.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired after 4:30 a.m. Thursday and found Thomas shot to death in a parking area near the Woodner Apartments in the 3600 block of 16th Street NW, police said.

“How did he get there, because he wasn’t even coming close to home,” Yates said. “What took him up there? We know nothing about that area.”

“Why do you have to pick up a gun and take somebody’s life, but you’re taking somebody’s life with no regards with anyone else’s feelings, concerns,” she said.

His family described Thomas as a free spirit.

“All he wanted to do was laugh, live life, be loved and be happy,” his mother said.

He was raised in Virginia but also spent time working at a ranch in Utah before settling back in Districts Heights with his mother.

“He was kind of carefree, and I liked that about him, and the kids loved that about him,” said his sister Victoria Yates. “My 3-year-old and him, my 2-year-old and him.”

“Everyone at Yard House is shocked and saddened by the senseless act that took Larry’s life,” General Manager Chad Roth said in a statement. “He was a valued team member who will be missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and everyone else who has been impacted by this unimaginable tragedy.”

“I’m never going to let this go,” Thomas’ mother said. “I want justice for my son.”