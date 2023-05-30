DC Restaurant Worker Shot, Seriously Hurt After Dispute With Customer

A D.C. restaurant worker is seriously hurt after a customer pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times after a dispute at a business on H Street NE, authorities say.

The shooting victim was in critical condition after the gunfire around lunchtime Tuesday, police said.

A man walked into Tony’s Place, a carryout at 14th and H streets NE at about 12:45 p.m., and got into some type of argument with the employee, Cmdr. Kevin Kentish said. He pulled out a gun and shot the worker several times.

The worker was rushed to a hospital.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The restaurant’s owner said in a brief interview that she thought the worker would be OK.

No information was immediately released on why he and the shooter argued.

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

Alert: Shooting Investigation at in the 1400 block of H Street NE. Lookout for Lookout is for a B/M, age 26-27, long dreads in a bun, thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and white shoes. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 30, 2023

“Conflict resolution is sorely needed in the District of Columbia. We’re having minor arguments that turn out with people being shot,” Kentish said.

People in the area said they were frustrated by another instance of senseless violence.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.