DC rapper Phil Da Phuture killed in dispensary robbery

A D.C. rapper was killed during the robbery of a dispensary where he worked despite cooperating with the robbers.

Philip Prendergast, known as Phil Da Phuture, was shot during a robbery inside Hotbox on Georgia Avenue NW near Hamilton Street just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The 41-year-old was working when two armed men robbed the dispensary, police said. One of the men shot Prendergast before leaving.

Prendergast died at a hospital.

“It cuts deep,” friend Philip “Ade” Adetumbi said. “Phil was just one of those people that, you know, when he came in the room, the room was better.”

He said he’s in disbelief two days after the homicide.

“I feel like he showed us, you know, you can come from where we’re from and make your mistakes and turn it around and be something positive and be an inspiration to others,” Adetumbi said.

He described his friend and labelmate as funny, kind and caring, known for making people laugh with his infectious rhymes and personality.

“We all saw from afar him, you know, building his life our and making himself better, working on himself and working on his business, and it’s horrible, man,” Adetumbi said.

D.C. police released surveillance images of the robbery suspects.

“Turn yourself in, because you’ll never have peace,” Adetumbi said. “You’ll never be able to have peace with this on your conscience, true peace.”

Anyone who knows anything that can help with the investigation should call police. There is a $25,000 reward.